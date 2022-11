Share:

LAHORE - Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested assis­tant director (Admin) Education department for taking illegal gratification of Rs 20,000 from an employee.

According to official sources, ACE Gujranwala Region Director Muhammad Zaman along with his team conducted a raid and arrested assis­tant director (Admin) Husnain Mubashar with marked currency notes. A case has been regis­tered against the accused.