ISLAMABAD - Min­ister for Overseas Pakistanis’ Affairs Faisal Sabzwari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday and briefed him about the matters relating to the ministry as well as the ongoing reforms. Faisal Sabzwari, on the occasion, also presented cheques of Rs 11.6 million, Rs. 11.6 million and Rs. 10 million respectively, on behalf of Karachi Internation­al Container Terminal Limited, South Asia Pakistan Terminals and CEO Kings Group as dona­tion for the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Account, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.w