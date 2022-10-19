Share:

Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned the meeting of government s alliance on Friday (October 21).

The meeting will be held at the Muslim League Secretariat in Chak Shahzad on Friday which will be presided over by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. All heads of political parties in the PDM will attend the meeting.

According to sources, various issues including rising inflation in the country will be discussed in the meeting. The meeting will review prices of petroleum products and discuss about providing relief to the people.

Sources further informed that the meeting will consider the strategy to stop the proposed long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).