According to details, fire broke out in a plastic toy factory located in Singhpura area of Lahore on Tuesday night.

The blaze spread and engulfed the entire factory building very quickly. At least five fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, the fire erupted due to short-circuit. No casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.