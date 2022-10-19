Share:

PARIS-France faced disruptions on Tuesday after unions called a nationwide transport strike, as they remain in deadlock with the government over walkouts at oil depots that have sparked fuel shortages.

The effects were already visible at Paris hub Gare de Lyon early Tuesday, with packed suburban trains disgorging floods of passengers onto the platforms every 15 or even 20 minutes. Commuter Leonore Lopez said her trip into Paris from a small town outside the capital had taken one hour more than usual.

“It was a bit of a pain,” she said. The broader strike comes after workers at several oil refineries and depots operated by energy giant TotalEnergies voted to extend walkouts. Their industrial action has seriously disrupted fuel distribution across the country but particularly in northern and central France and the Paris region. Motorists have scrambled to fill tanks as the fuel strike, which has lasted for nearly three weeks, cripples supplies at around 30 percent of France’s service stations and has had a knock-on effect across all sectors of the economy.