Nowadays large protests are seen in Iran, and many women are out on the streets to protest against the mandatory hijab. Bonfires are lit to set hijabs on fire, this all began with an incident with an Iranian girl named Masha Amini who was arrested by the morality police in Iran for not wearing her Hijab properly.

On 13 September 2022 Masha Amini and her family were travelling to Tehran from Kurdistan, on their way, they were stopped by the Morality Police whose work is to check whether women in Iran are wearing a proper dress or not. In Iran, there is a strict dress code for women. So, Masha Amini was arrested by the morality police as she was not wearing her hijab properly. When she was taken to the police station her brother witnessed that she was beaten by the morality police. Then she was taken to the hospital and her family was told that she was in a coma, After 2 days on 15 Sep, Tehran police issued an official statement related to this case that after arresting Masha Amini, she suffered a heart attack and unfortunately on 16 September Masha died.

This incident rocked the whole country because her family and other eyewitnesses said that Masha was beaten by the morality police. This is not the first case of the Hijab controversy; there have been so many cases in Iran and women have been protesting against it.

UROOJ SABA,

Pir Jo Goth.