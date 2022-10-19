Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister Javed Latif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Im­ran Khan was playing with the state and its consequences would not only affect the institutions but also the nation. Talking to the media at the Lahore High Court (LHC), he said: “We are sacrificing our politics for the sake of state and even we can lay down our lives for it.” He claimed that Imran Khan was blue-eyed even today as he was being given relief in cases despite not appearing before the courts. The minister said that he had been appearing before the courts for the last two years in such a terrorism case, wherein, he only said that threats to Maryam Nawaz should be stopped, adding that instead of taking action against the responsible, he was made accused. He alleged that facilitation had done in the by-polls like it was done in the 2018 general elections. Imran spent billions of rupees on 30 by-polls and public gath­erings during the last four months, he said and ques­tioned whether any one could ask the PTI chief about sources of money spent on by-election.