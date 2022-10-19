Share:

Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that former prime minister [Imran] who accuses everyone himself turned out to be a thief.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, while addressing the workers on the occasion of his visit to the Malir area, said that the youth of Malir have once again supported the PPP and given a historic defeat to the incompetent [Imran]. “These youths are fighting a real battle for actual freedom. Your vote was cheated in 2018 and Pakistani people suffered for four years,” he added.

Continuing to take a swipe at the PTI chief [Imran Khan], Bilawal said that his [Imran] slogan is ‘destruction’ because he [Imran] is doing politics of hate, while PPP is doing politics of peace. Believing that time will prove that Pakistan is ready to rule by youth leadership, Bilawal said that the time has come for Imran to leave politics and spend time in Bani Gala. Emphasizing his supporters, Bilawal said, “You have to support me like Shaheed Bhutto”.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the Chief Minister will give him a report on the solution to the problems in 90 days. Stating that the flood victims are suffering at present, Bilawal said that those who are doing politics on every issue will not be allowed to succeed.

“If Imran wants to continue doing politics, he can but we will continue to help flood-stricken people”, added FM Bilawal.