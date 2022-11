Share:

Peshawar - For the upcoming three years, Jamaat-e-Islami has appointed new party chiefs in each of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s districts. Those made new district chiefs included: Bahrullah Khan for Peshawar, Haji Inayatur Rahman for Nowshera, Shah Hussain for Charsadda, Ghulam Rasoon for Mardan, Mufti Murad for Sawabi, Shahab Hussain for Malakand, Hameedul Haq for Swat, Najmullah for Shangla, Haleem Bacha for Buner, Izazul Mulk for Dir Lower, Sahibzada Fasihullah for Upper Dir, Qari Jamshed for Lower Chitral, Maulana Javed Hussain for Upper Chitral, Abdur Razzad Abbasi for Abbottabad, Ghazan Iqbal for Haripur, Dr Tariq Shirazi for Mansehra, Mohammad Rafiq for Battagram, Pir Faheem for Kohat, Mohammad Abid for Hangu, Maulana Tasnim Iqbal for Karak, Mohammad Ajmal for Bannu, Azizullah for Lakki Marwat, Saleemullah Arshad for Dera Ismail Khan for Zakirullah for Tank, Sahibzada Haroonur Rasheed for Bajaur and Saeed Khan for Mohmand.