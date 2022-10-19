Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is going to chair an important meet­ing of his party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Wednesday, in the federal capital.

In an exclusive talk with APP, JUI-F Spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghauri said that the arrangements of meeting had been finalised and the CEC members had started reaching Islamabad to attend it.

He said, besides reviewing per­formance of the federal ministers belonging to the JUI-F, the future strategy would be devised keeping in view the recent results of by-elections, held on various seats of national and provincial assemblies across the country in the meeting. The flood situation would also be the focal agenda of the meeting as well, he maintained.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s rallies, he said Imran Khan should avoid making compar­ison with the JUI-F rallies adding that the JUI-F had held more than a dozen million marches and neither damaged a single flowerpot nor oc­curred any untoward incident.

Aslam Ghauri said the partici­pants of JUI-F rallies stayed for 15 days in the federal capital but with discipline and restraint while the unruly mob of PTI attacked on na­tional institutions including Parlia­ment House, Pakistan Television headquarters and other buildings.

He said the PTI chief wanted to disintegrate the federating units and create chaos in the country in the lust of power. The government would establish writ of state at all costs to get rid of this mischievous person. He said the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had fully used public resources in by-elections. Imran Khan should accept decision of Election Com­mission in the prohibited foreign funding case instead of blowing his own trumpet for by-elections achievements, he maintained.

He also proposed that the PTI chief should go to the Parliament and discuss issues in the larger in­terests of public and country.

He was of the view that Imran Khan was a man of double stan­dards as he was least bothered to go in the parliament but taking part in the by-elections.