KARACHI-A Karachi school administration on Tuesday punished students over non-payment of extra fees, it is reported.

As per details, a private school located in Karachi’s Nazimabad reportedly tortured students as their parents failed to pay ‘extra fees.’ In this regard, a man named Muzammil Shah, the father of a second-grade student at the school was punished by the teacher.

My daughter was forced to stand on one leg while carrying her school bag, Muzammil Shah claimed and added that the practice was continued for two days.

Upon inquiry, it was learnt that my daughter was punished for two days over failure to pay ‘extra fees,’ Shah said.

The father of the student said he was denied a meeting by the school administration when he reached out to discuss the matter. He said during visit to the school, he saw another student being punished for the same issue. A school teacher broke the arm of a girl student as she failed to memorise the lesson.

The incident occurred at the Girls Elementary School, located in the limits of PS Rajua in Chiniot, where a schoolteacher tortured the student and broke her arm as she failed to memorize the lesson.