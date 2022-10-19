Share:

LAHORE - Karachi men’s basketball team won all its three matches to qualify for the National Basketball Men’s B Grade Championship being played in Quetta. According to information made available here, Karachi team won its first against Kohat Division 71-61, won the second against Dera Ismail Khan Division 70-30 and third one against Multan Division 61-31. Karachi team also emerged as Group A champion and also qualified for the semifinals of the national championship, where it will take on Sargodha Division. Total eight teams are participating in the tournament as Group A includes Karachi Division, Kohat Division, DI Khan Division and Multan Division while Group B comprises the divisions of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Quetta and Mardan. Meanwhile, Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan has reached Quetta for witness the semifinals and final. He also appreciated the performances of Karachi team, especially Mohsin Riaz, Usman Bashir, Mohammad Taha, Zain Tanveer, Anas Usman and Raj Kumar Lakhwani for playing key roles in their team’s wins. The KBBA chief also lauded Karachi team manager Zafar Iqbal and coach Zainul Abidin Channa.