Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally approved free treatment for children suffering from cochlear disorders adding that cognitive learning abilities are of paramount importance among children and the provincial government will go all out in helping children suffering from these diseases. According to details, a total of 127 requests have been received through the “Khpal Wazir Ala Cell” and other welfare organizations from 25 districts of the province. Nine cases have also been received from the merged districts including District Aurakzai, Bajaur, Kurram and Khyber. The treatment will incur a total cost of Rs 250 million and will be carried out in three Phases as approved by the CM. In the first phase, 38 children belonging to flood-hit districts of the province i.e. Charsadda, D.I.Khan, Shangla and Swat districts will be prioritized whereas, in the second phase, families having three or more children with cochlear diseases will be provided with free treatment. The remaining cases will be treated in the third phase. The CM directed that families should be informed phase-wise to ensure prior preparedness adding that the youngest children should be prioritized to ensure that their cognitive learning abilities are restored on a priority basis. He said that hearing ability is directly linked with cognitive learning and any disorder directly affects the overall learning process among children. He added that immediate treatment of children suffering from this disease is of paramount importance to enable them to live a complete, healthy and conscious life. Touching upon the priority initiatives taken by his government in the health sector, the CM said that the provincial government has taken multiple steps to provide quality and free healthcare to its citizens. The CM said that the Sehat Insaf Card is undoubtedly an unprecedented effort of his government under which millions of people across the province have been provided with free treatment facilities so far. Apart from this, significant resources are being spent on revamping the hospitals and healthcare centres in the province to provide the best treatment facilities to people at their doorsteps. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, administrative secretaries of the Health & Finance Departments and other officials attended the meeting.