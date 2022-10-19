Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Tuesday launched an online application and website “Infection pre­vention and Control”.

Post Graduate Medi­cal Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Mu­hammad Al-freed Zafar launched the app and website in a ceremony held here at LGH.

Senior Consultant of WHO Geneva Prof Nizam Damani, Prof Arshad Taqi, Prof Faisal Sultan, Health Care Commission Chief Executive Officer Dr Saqib Aziz and other medical experts were also present. Speaking on the occa­sion, the PGMI principal said that in order to pro­vide detailed information about the prevention and control of infection in hos­pitals and creating aware­ness for general public about hygiene principles, the LGH had launched an online application.