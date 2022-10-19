LAHORE - The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Tuesday launched an online application and website “Infection prevention and Control”.
Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar launched the app and website in a ceremony held here at LGH.
Senior Consultant of WHO Geneva Prof Nizam Damani, Prof Arshad Taqi, Prof Faisal Sultan, Health Care Commission Chief Executive Officer Dr Saqib Aziz and other medical experts were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the PGMI principal said that in order to provide detailed information about the prevention and control of infection in hospitals and creating awareness for general public about hygiene principles, the LGH had launched an online application.