Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday that the abusive talk of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan about journalists reflected his mentality and upbringing.

“The abhorrent talk against Gharidah Farooqi and Saleem Safi reflects the mentality, upbringing and nature of the foreign funded ‘fitnah’,” she said in a tweet.

“Even the national interests, institutions and martyrs were not spared from the wickedness of those who do politics on the ‘State of Medina’ slogan,” she added.

“The liar, who erased the distinction between right and wrong in the society, how can he respect the women and journalists,” she castigated.