A third of the country has been inundated due to the recent floods, and countless problems have manifested ever since. Perhaps the one of utmost concern is the standard—or lack thereof—of medical care that is being given to pregnant women. Most are giving birth in unsanitary conditions, with no doctors or nurses to help them through postpartum complications and the general well being of the infant. This is bound to increase mortality rates across the country, unless the government takes an initiative and funnels resources to the right places.

Over 3.5 million people have been displaced from their homes in Pakistan. Out of them, there are at least 610,000 women that are pregnant and expected to give birth shortly while 130,000 require emergency care immediately. They are being forced to give birth in locations that are less than ideal–completely unsanitary, disease-prone, underequipped and understaffed.

What many fail to understand is that the effect of this displacement has taken a disproportionate toll on women, and especially those expecting children soon. There are multiple factors that must be considered like the long-term impact all this will have on their health, as well as their children’s.

As of right now, the biggest challenge remains the destruction of health facilities, clinics, lack of female healthcare workers and the shortage of essential medicines. We have clearly reached a point of complete deprivation and the authorities have only focused on general donations, rather than distributing items for specific—and urgent—problems simultaneously. Only a few organisations like the Association for Mothers and Newborns are working towards this cause, otherwise it remains largely unaddressed by official members of the government. A greater effort must be made through a more targeted approach.