Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that the meeting in Rawalpindi will prove to be a positive development for Pakistan.

In a statement on Twitter, the AML chief while targeting the incumbent government for the challenges being faced by the state said the government has pushed the country into political and economic bankruptcy.

He said they want to bring us [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership] to the assembly for a deal over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s disqualified for life.

He further hinted that the final round will be held in 10 days and the months of October, November will be decisive. He made it clear that long march or election date, one is a must.

The former federal minister further said that the state institutions are with the oppressed people, not the oppressors.

Further lashing out at the PML-N leaders he added that the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will bring down the government. He also criticized the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar saying that Dar has not received anything from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the world.

There are neither any dollars nor the money to pay salaries, he added.