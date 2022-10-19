MULTAN - South Punjab Secretary Housing Asif Chaudhry on Tuesday directed the administration of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to make more Miyawaki forests in the city. Presiding over a meeting to review development schemes on the ongoing projects here, he said that all possible resources were being utilised to make Green Punjab Project successful in order to make the city beautiful and to prevent environmental pollution. He directed the PHA administration to ensure comprehensive planning for watering and trimming of plants at the existing Miyawaki forests of the city. Chaudhry said that the Aam Khaas Bagh would be made more beautiful for public attraction by making different developments in the park. He said that the government initiated different development projects to facilitate masses across the province. He directed the officers concerned to complete 53 ongoing development schemes at the earliest especially the schemes related to sewerage.
Share:
Staff Reporter
October 19, 2022
Share: