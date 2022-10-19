Share:

MULTAN - South Punjab Secretary Housing Asif Chaudhry on Tuesday directed the admin­istration of Parks and Horti­culture Authority (PHA) to make more Miyawaki forests in the city. Presiding over a meeting to review develop­ment schemes on the ongo­ing projects here, he said that all possible resources were being utilised to make Green Punjab Project successful in order to make the city beau­tiful and to prevent environ­mental pollution. He directed the PHA administration to ensure comprehensive plan­ning for watering and trim­ming of plants at the existing Miyawaki forests of the city. Chaudhry said that the Aam Khaas Bagh would be made more beautiful for public at­traction by making different developments in the park. He said that the government initiated different develop­ment projects to facilitate masses across the province. He directed the officers con­cerned to complete 53 ongo­ing development schemes at the earliest especially the schemes related to sewerage.