ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Tuesday approved nine bills including ‘The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill, 2022’ and ‘The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Bill, 2022’ with majority of votes.

The House passed these bills on a private members day with very thin presence of members in the House. “It is unfair that 22 lawmak­ers are doing legislation on be­half of 22 crore people of the coun­try,” said a religio-political party member Maulana Akbar Chitra­li on point of order, regarding thin presence of members in the House. However, Chitrali did not point out required quorum [Presence of 86 MNAs] in the House to disrupt the proceedings.

The House continued proceedings and approved nine private mem­bers’ bills which had already sailed through Senate as well.

PPPP lawmaker Jam Abul Karim Bijar moved the Pakistan Insti­tute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill, 2022 and the Pakistan Med­ical and Dental Council Bill, 2022 which got approved with majority of votes.

The House passed six other bills including the Code of Criminal Pro­cedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Sec­tion 510); the Control of Narcot­ic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Code of Criminal Proce­dure (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Sec­tion 195); the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022. All these bills were jointly supported by Nav­eed Aamir Jeeva (PPPP), Syed Javed Hasnain (PML-N) and Qadir Khan Mandokhail (PPPP).

The House also passed the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was individually moved by PML-N lawmaker Syed Javed Hasnain. Responding to a call­ing attention notice about the con­struction of IJP Road from Faizabad to Pir Wadhai Mor, Minister of State for Interior, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju informed the House that con­struction on this project would be completed within the stipulated time in April next year.