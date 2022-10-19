Share:

LAHORE-National Incubation Center Fintech Hackathon 2022 Finale was held in Lahore on 17th October 2022. The NIC aimed to find practical innovative solutions, prototypes and disruptive ideas that can transform fin-tech, not just in Pakistan, but across the globe through this hackathon.

The following thematic areas were identified to hack solutions in the fin-tech space for the hackathon:

1. Innovation in Fintech Banking 2. Financial Inclusion and Literacy 3. SME & Startup Banking.

A nation-wide call for application was made, which resulted in over 1100 applications from coders, UI/UX experts and finance problem-solvers, that covered 53 cities and 26 universities across Pakistan. The final twelve short listed teams went through a three-day training bootcamp which consisted of 8 hours of mentorship, 7 hours of training followed by 12 hacking hours to help the teams get better equip for their innovation challenge. A total of six teams were selected for the ABL X NIC Fintech Hackathon Finale, based on their final pitches post the bootcamp. The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a welcome note by Parvez Abbasi, Project Director, NIC. He welcomed all the participants, guests, and judges. The judges include Fatima Mazhar, Advisory board member, COLABS- Mujahid Ali, Chief Information Technology Group, and Sohail Aziz, ABL Chief Digital Officer.