ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leaders Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi said yes­terday that October 18 will be remem­bered as the day of sacrifice for the PPP due to the Karsaz incident where scores of party workers died in blasts.

Speaking at a joint news conference here, Federal Minister for Poverty Alle­viation and Social Safety Shazia Marri and Special Assistant to Prime Min­ister Faisal Karim Kundi said no one could forget how thousands of people reached Karachi airport to give a warm welcome to Benazir Bhutto on her re­turn to Pakistan on October 18 while two explosions took place leaving sev­eral of them martyred and injured. “Ev­ery year on October 18, we pay salute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy and renew our pledges to continue ef­forts for strengthening of democratic values in the country,” said Shazia Marri. She said that PPP had always re­mained a staunch believer of this fact that democracy was the only system which could strengthen this country and empower its masses.

About the disbursement of flood re­lief cash assistance among the affected families, Shazia Marri said that the country was still struggling with the challenges of rehabilitation of around 33 million people displaced during floods. She said the people were resid­ing in the temporary shelters and were unable to move to their houses.

The federal minister revealed that a total of 65.79 billion rupees had been disbursed among 2,631,000 families of the affected areas despite many difficulties of internet disruption and damaged roads. “I am thankful to PM for taking immediate relief measures and assigning of cash disbursement task to the BISP.” She said that coun­try was pursuing a proactive foreign policy and revived relations with dif­ferent countries which were damaged during the previous regime.”