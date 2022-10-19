ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leaders Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi said yesterday that October 18 will be remembered as the day of sacrifice for the PPP due to the Karsaz incident where scores of party workers died in blasts.
Speaking at a joint news conference here, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi said no one could forget how thousands of people reached Karachi airport to give a warm welcome to Benazir Bhutto on her return to Pakistan on October 18 while two explosions took place leaving several of them martyred and injured. “Every year on October 18, we pay salute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy and renew our pledges to continue efforts for strengthening of democratic values in the country,” said Shazia Marri. She said that PPP had always remained a staunch believer of this fact that democracy was the only system which could strengthen this country and empower its masses.
About the disbursement of flood relief cash assistance among the affected families, Shazia Marri said that the country was still struggling with the challenges of rehabilitation of around 33 million people displaced during floods. She said the people were residing in the temporary shelters and were unable to move to their houses.
The federal minister revealed that a total of 65.79 billion rupees had been disbursed among 2,631,000 families of the affected areas despite many difficulties of internet disruption and damaged roads. “I am thankful to PM for taking immediate relief measures and assigning of cash disbursement task to the BISP.” She said that country was pursuing a proactive foreign policy and revived relations with different countries which were damaged during the previous regime.”