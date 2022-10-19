Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s oil and eatables imports grew by 9.1 percent in first quarter (July to September) of the current fiscal year (FY23) due to higher prices in international market and increase in demand in the country following devastating floods.

The country’s combined oil and food imports bill was recorded at $7.588 billion in July to September period of the FY23 as compared to $6.956 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, showing an increase of 9.1 percent, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed. The breakup showed that food import was recorded at $2.72 billion and oil import at $4.865 billion. The PBS data showed that import of petroleum products was recorded $4.865 billion in July to September of FY23 as against $4.592 billion in the same period of previous year. Crude oil imports rose by 9.79 percent to $1.355 billion and liquefied petroleum gas imports jumped by 10.69 percent to $152.3 million in value in FY23. However, import of natural gas, liquefied has declined by 5.35 percent to $970 million from $1.024 billion.

Meanwhile, the food import bill rose by over 15.21 percent to $2.723 billion in the period under review from $3.364 billion a year ago to bridge the local production gap. Within the food group, the major contribution came from wheat, edible oil, spices, tea and pulses. Wheat import has increased by 311 percent to $408.65 million in July to September period of FY23 as compared to $99.38 million in the same period of the previous year. Import of palm oil has enhanced by 27.45 percent to $1.135 billion and pulses import surged by over 10 percent.

Contrary to this, the machinery import bill declined by 37.89 percent to $1.769 billion in July-September against $2.848 billion in the same period last year. The major contribution to the decline came from the import of almost all sectors, including mobile phones and textile machinery. Mobile import has declined by 67.62 percent, power generating machinery by 71.47 percent and textile machinery by 36.73 percent. However, the electrical machinery posted growth of 7.56 percent during the period under review.

The country’s trade deficit was recorded at $2.209 billion in July to September period of the ongoing financial year as compared to $11.719 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Pakistan’s imports have shown massive decline of 12.72 percent to $16.334 billion in July to September period of 2022-23 as against $18.715 billion in the same period of the last year. Meanwhile, exports have gone up by slightly 1.84 percent to $7.125 billion in first quarter of current fiscal year from $6.996 billion in same quarter of last year. The PBS data showed that the textile and clothing exports grew by just 3.68 percent year-on-year in July-September. High energy cost was one of the reasons for the slowdown in textile exports. Data showed that ready-made garments exports jumped 5.85 percent in value in July-September, while the exports of bed wear edged down 2.93 percent and kintwear exports enhanced by 15.4 percent.

Towel exports declined by 1.67 percent and export of cotton cloth rose by 4.21 percent in value. Among primary commodities, cotton yarn exports dropped by 18.14 percent and those of yarn made from materials other than cotton by 4.97 percent. The exports of made-up articles — excluding towels — declined by 8.97 percent, while those of tents, canvas and tarpaulin grew 40.56 percent during the period under review.