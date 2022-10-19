Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tuesday expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the wake of statements made against the Kingdom in the context of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Coun­tries (OPEC) decision. In a statement, the Foreign Office said Pakistan appreciates the concerns of Saudi Arabia for avoiding market volatility and ensuring global economic sta­bility. Reaffirming Pakistan’s long-standing, abiding and fraternal ties with the King­dom, the Foreign Office said Pakistan encourages a con­structive approach on such issues based on engagement and mutual respect.