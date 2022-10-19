Share:

KARACHI-The city police on Tuesday detained over 40 teachers including females as they attempted to proceed towards Chief Minister (CM) House from the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to put pressure on authorities to fulfil their demands.

According to details, teachers belonging to different districts of Sindh – who had passed their National Testing Service (NTS) exams – staged a protest outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) over non-issuance of offer letters. Several teachers, including female, started their march on CM House from the KPC and when they reached near Fawara Chowk, contingents of police stopped them from moving further ahead.

A clash emerged between the police and protestors after the law enforcement officials launched a baton charge. The police detained over 20 teachers and manhandled them, the protesting teachers claimed.

The protestors said that National Testing Service (NTS) passed teachers staged a sit-in outside the KPC. They claimed that they had passed required tests in year 2018, but they were not being given job orders.

They contended that homes/villages of NTS teachers had been washed away during the floods and demanded job order letters for them, otherwise, they would continue their protest.