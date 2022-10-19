Share:

Corps Commanders repose full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets n COAS General Qamar Javed Baj

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Ba­jwa Tuesday reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.

COAS stated this while chairing 252nd Corps Commanders’ here at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief expressed satisfac­tion over operational pre­paredness of the forma­tions. Participants took a comprehensive review of prevailing internal and external security situa­tion and operational pre­paredness of the Army.

The forum reposed full confidence in Pakistan’s robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to country’s stra­tegic assets.

It was informed that as a responsible nuclear weap­on state, Pakistan has tak­en all measures necessary to strengthen its nucle­ar security regime, at par with international best practices.

The forum was also ap­prised on army’s assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation ef­forts in flood affected areas and post flood situation particularly in Sindh and Balochistan. COAS Gen­eral Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded formations’ op­erational readiness and sustained efforts during flood relief duties The Chief Justice said, “We are still looking for criteria to test the NAB law and NAB will be asked where the returning ref­erences are going.”

The NAB prosecutor informed that the committees have been formed in every region.

Justice Ijaz remarked that if the references are not sent somewhere, then the matter will end. The Chief Justice re­marked, “There is a possibil­ity that returned references may be re-filed or go to anoth­er court, but every person re­sponsible should be held ac­countable while the references, records, evidence, information and documents should all be preserved by compiling a list of everything”.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, repre­senting the federation, said that the NAB is not submitting all the records, but only submitting the decisions of the account­ability courts to the Supreme Court. He added that what is being hidden from the court is very important. Justice Bandi­al stated that at the end Makh­doom Ali Khan will finally prove that law is there but no punish­ment. It is being said in newspa­pers and other circles that there should not be NAB prosecution on some sections, there are also business people in these sec­tions. Justice Mansoor said how the court can send any matter to the Parliament and ask it to make law. He added that if this happens then tomorrow, some citizens will come and ask the court to direct NAB to inves­tigate the corruption of Rs10. What type of NAB law should be made? How can the Supreme Court determine this? You say that the NAB law contains mal­ice, how can we make a law for Parliament.

Kh Haris said that the apex court in the past had asked the Parliament to make law on cer­tain issues. Later, the bench de­ferred the hearing till today for further proceedings.