Corps Commanders repose full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets n COAS General Qamar Javed Baj
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.
COAS stated this while chairing 252nd Corps Commanders’ here at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations. Participants took a comprehensive review of prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness of the Army.
The forum reposed full confidence in Pakistan’s robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to country’s strategic assets.
It was informed that as a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan has taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices.
The forum was also apprised on army’s assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood affected areas and post flood situation particularly in Sindh and Balochistan. COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during flood relief duties The Chief Justice said, “We are still looking for criteria to test the NAB law and NAB will be asked where the returning references are going.”
The NAB prosecutor informed that the committees have been formed in every region.
Justice Ijaz remarked that if the references are not sent somewhere, then the matter will end. The Chief Justice remarked, “There is a possibility that returned references may be re-filed or go to another court, but every person responsible should be held accountable while the references, records, evidence, information and documents should all be preserved by compiling a list of everything”.
Makhdoom Ali Khan, representing the federation, said that the NAB is not submitting all the records, but only submitting the decisions of the accountability courts to the Supreme Court. He added that what is being hidden from the court is very important. Justice Bandial stated that at the end Makhdoom Ali Khan will finally prove that law is there but no punishment. It is being said in newspapers and other circles that there should not be NAB prosecution on some sections, there are also business people in these sections. Justice Mansoor said how the court can send any matter to the Parliament and ask it to make law. He added that if this happens then tomorrow, some citizens will come and ask the court to direct NAB to investigate the corruption of Rs10. What type of NAB law should be made? How can the Supreme Court determine this? You say that the NAB law contains malice, how can we make a law for Parliament.
Kh Haris said that the apex court in the past had asked the Parliament to make law on certain issues. Later, the bench deferred the hearing till today for further proceedings.