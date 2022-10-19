Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan has the highest ratio of Breast Cancer in Asia as one out of nine women fall prey to the fatal disease in the country.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Rana Altaf, said this while addressing the participants of an awareness walk here on Tuesday.

He informed that the deadly dis­ease could be cured if diagnosed timely at early stages. Cancer Centre In-charge, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood said that it was the right of every woman to have awareness about it. He advised the women to undergo regular check up on a monthly basis and get their mam­mography test conducted annually after they turn 40.

Earlier, an awareness walk was held which began from Nishtar Hospital main gate and culminated at Cancer Centre. A good number of doctors, paramedics and nurses participated in it. It is worth men­tioning that breast cancer is a dis­ease in which cells in the breast grow out of control.

There are different kinds of breast cancer. The kind of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer. Breast cancer can begin in different parts of the breast. A breast is made up of three main parts: lobules, ducts, and connective tissue. The lobules are the glands that produce milk. The ducts are tubes that carry milk to the nipple.