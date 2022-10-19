Share:

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan needs comprehensive disease prevention and early detection disease health eco-system to counter communicable and non-communicable diseases which would provide better healthcare to the people and help reduce the burden on the country’s overstrained curative health system.

The President made these remarks while talking to a delegation of the Royal College of Physicians UK led by Prof. Charles Twort, Chair Membership of Royal College of Physicians (MRCP) Examinations, UK, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

President Alvi expressed the need for strengthening collaboration with the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), UK to bring about a fundamental change in the quality and standards of the healthcare system of Pakistan. Such collaboration would provide cutting-edge quality healthcare to the people of Pakistan and help meet the WHO 2030 targets, he added.

The President emphasized that the MRCP exam was an important opportunity for medical students to improve their clinical examination, communication skills with patients and diagnosis interpretation. He also expressed his satisfaction over declaring CMH Lahore as the second centre for holding MRCP exams after Islamabad-Rawalpindi on his recommendations and expressed the need for declaring other big cities of the country as MRCP exam centres, especially in Part-II Clinical to reduce the backlog of the exam aspirants across the country.

He said with concern that the estimated 24% of our population was facing mental health conditions which were causing stress and tension in society, besides increasing the vulnerability of the stressed population to resort to drug use, violence and extreme behaviours.

He urged the government to take immediate, meaningful and practical speedy measures for increasing the number of trained and qualified psychiatrists, psychologists and supporting staff on a top priority basis which would strengthen the mental healthcare system in the country.

Prof. Charles Twort, Chair MRCP-UK Exam, Royal College of Physicians informed the President that RCP was working with partners in Pakistan under the future hospital Pakistan program, which was an entirely modern model of integrated healthcare support aimed at enhancing patient care in hospitals and community settings.