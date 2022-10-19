Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan pentathlon team exhibited excellent performance and clinched three medals in Laser Run competitions of Modern Pentathlon Open Asian Championship held in Kyrgyzstan’s capital city Bishkek.

Director General Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi Tuesday congratulated the Pakistan pentathlon team for showing brilliant performance in Modern Pentathlon Open Asian Championship held this week. He said M Muneer, Naeem Ahmed Zafar and Rana Mohsin Razzaq made the nation proud by winning coveted medals in the international event. “Modern Pentathlon games are gaining popularity among the youth in our country. We are providing the best facilities to athletes for the promotion of modern pentathlon.”

He said the Modern Pentathlon events will also be held in upcoming Punjab Games. “I am quite confident that Pakistan pentathlon team will maintain its medal winning performance in the next international competitions.”

As many as eight countries including Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, etc, participated in the five-day Modern Pentathlon Open Asian Championship. Pakistan’s M Munir bagged gold medal, Naeem Ahmed silver and Rana Mohsin Razzaq bronze medal in their respective laser run competitions. Pakistan team was also awarded a trophy based on their number of points.