The Cold War is over but Cold War thinking survives.

–Joseph Rotblat

At the end of WW2, the US, British and Soviet military forces divided and occupied Germany. The US, UK and France occupied the western portions whereas the Soviet troops controlled the eastern section. Particular emphasis must be placed on the fact that Berlin was located far into the Soviet-controlled eastern side. However, the wartime alliance that kept all of these countries cordial with one another soon ended and hostility ensued. The question of whether both regions would remain under different administrations or be unified was still on the table and this debate led to the first Berlin crisis of the Cold War. The Soviet forces blocked raid, road and water access to the Allied-control areas of Berlin and the western power retaliated by airlifting food and fuel to Berlin from countless nearby airbases. The crisis ended only after the blockade was removed and access was restored.