Share:

A session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) heads has been summoned on October 21 at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PDM heads’ session will be held on Friday, October 21 at 3:00 pm in which the coalition parties will hold consultations over the current political situation.

Sources said that the PDM parties will formulate a strategy to deal with the upcoming long march of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sources added that the PDM parties will also mull over cases related to the cypher leaks.

The PDM heads will also review matters related to the national and regional situation. The PDM parties will review the matters related to the recent by-elections.

Moreover, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) also summoned the central executive committee’s meeting on Wednesday to take important decisions.

Yesterday, the ruling coalition had reiterated that the general polls would be called by the government and no violent mob would be allowed to dictate the government.

The unity government coalition, after their consultative session on Monday, issued a joint statement, refusing PTI Chief Imran Khan’s persistent demand to announce the general polls.

The statement read that elements violating the would be dealt with in a stern manner. Violent mobs would not be allowed to dictate the government, it added.

The statement condemned the propaganda against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as per his constitutional prerogritive, would decide the new army chief, the statement read.

PTI is deliberately maligning national institutions to blackmail the government, the statement read. Running campaigns against institutions is anti-state, it added.

The joint statement read that the economic revival and rehabilitation of flood-affectees is the government’s utmost priority. The government, institutions, and the common people have a consensus that political instability would be dangerous for the country, it added.