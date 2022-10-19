Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved seven development schemes of roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs 14,227.998 million. The schemes were ap­proved in the 21st meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23.

Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal joined through vid-eo link. The approved development schemes included re­habilitation/re-construction of road from Sam­mundri to Gojra, Length 28 km, Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 677.385 million; rehabilitation of road from Tandlianwala (at Jallah Chowk) to Kamalia via Zaffar Chowk, Mamukanjan, Length 59 km at a cost of Rs 2,733.725 million; rehabilitation/re-construction of Sammundri to Tandlianwala upto Jallah Chowk, Length 16 km at a cost of Rs 673.112 mil-lion; re-construction/rehabilitation of Khurrianwala – Jaranwala Road, Length 23 km, Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 825.235 million; re­habilitation of Faisalabad circular road/by-pass ring Length 97.8 km at a cost of Rs 6,414.776 mil­lion; rehabilitation of Sammundri Sahiwal Road, District Faisalabad & Sahiwal at the cost of Rs 2,339.893 million and rehabilitation of Dual Car­riageway Sahianwala Khurrianwala Road from Chak No 163/RB Balagan to Sadaqat Mill Chowk Length 5.60 km, District Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 563.874 million.

Punjab Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Plan­ning & Development Board, Provincial Secretar­ies of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial depart­ments also at-tended the meeting.