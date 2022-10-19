Share:

LAHORE - Amid boycott of the Assembly proceed­ings by the Opposition, the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday ‘secretly’ passed a bill to in­crease the salaries, al­lowances and other perks and privileges of the ministers.

Punjab Assembly also approved the privileges of the former chief min­isters who will now be entitled to get an of­ficial vehicle, adequate security and staff.

Neither the journal­ists covering the As­sembly proceedings, nor the Assembly mem­bers were provided copies of the bill. It was later learnt through Assembly sources and the Opposition mem­bers that the govern­ment had increased the salaries and perks of the ministers through amendments in the ex­isting law.

Mussrat Jamshaid Cheema of the PTI moved the bill which was taken up out of turn by suspending the As­sembly rules of business.

The Opposition pro­tested and walked out of the Assembly on the approval of the bill. It also lodged a protest for not being provided copies of the bill. The opposition members said that they did not know what the govern­ment was getting ap­proved through the bill.

The PML-N had earlier abolished the privileges by amending the law during Hamza Shehbaz’s tenure. The Punjab Assembly has now re-approved the bill and restored the privileges.

Speaking on a point of order, Iftikhar Hussain Chhachar of the PML-N said that the salaries of the provincial ministers should not be increased because the conditions are not suitable at this time owing to the plight of flood affectees.

Samiullah Khan said that it had become a tradition for some time now that the Assembly rules are suspended and resolutions are passed and bills are also passed out of turn without giving copies of the bills to the As­sembly members.

“One copy of the bill is with the Minister and one copy is with the Speaker. None of the members have any idea what is going to happen. Today, there are two important bills, one for Urdu language and the other for min­isterial privileges. No member of the House has any information regarding these two bills”. He told the chair.

He challenged the treasury members to show him a copy of the two bills if they had and he would sit down qui­etly. He pleaded that the two bills two bills should not be passed in five minutes today. “I have not read the bills; I do not know what is in them. First, a copy of the bill should be given to the House, and if the bill is good, it should be passed”, he said.

Following the pas­sage of a bill regarding minister’s privileges, the PML-N legislator Khalil Tahir claimed that minister’s salaries have been increased by 100 per cent. “Previously, a minister would get Rs 6 lac and 80 thousand, but now it would be Rs 12 lac and 65 thousand after passage of the bill”, he told the media out­side Punjab Assembly.

Provincial Minis­ter Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari denied the Op­position’s claim that salaries of the minister have not been raised to that extent. Talking to the media, he, however, ad­mitted that those amend­ments made by the PML-N government ending privileges of the former chief ministers have been restored now. The Assembly also passed Urdu Language Bill 2022 moved by PML-Q’s Khadija Umar. Accord­ing to the bill, a ban has been imposed on writing Urdu in Roman English