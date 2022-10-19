Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan for an in­definite time. Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea filed by a citizen Sajid. The pe­titioner stated that former prime minister Imran Khan had not disclosed his full information in his nomina­tion papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The court adjourned the case due to absence of the both the peti­tioner and his lawyer.