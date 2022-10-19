LAHORE - Lack of funding besides the incompetence of the District Educa-tion Authority, the plan to establish the first transgender school in La-hore has been stalled.
According to the announcement, the school was expected to be inaugu-rated on October 1. The arrangements for building the first transgender school in Lahore could not be completed, the public school in Barkat Market was to be converted into a transgender school.
The project was announced a year ago, the school was announced to be multi-class. Initially, 210 transgenders were to be registered in the school, but the plan is still pending due to lack of interest from the dis-trict education department.
Three transgender schools are already functional in Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan where transgenders are given education from 2 pm to 5 pm in the existing school buildings. But opening a transgender school in the provincial capital remains a dream. The inauguration was announced multiple times but so far the project seems to be lost in the dust of de-lays. Speaking to The Nation, provincial school education Minister confirmed that lack of funding is the major problem behind the delay in com-mencement of the project.
“Our department is making sure all the funding is available for the sus-tainability of the project. Don’t want to just open it without a long term plan”, Murad said. When asked how long this project is expected to be inaugurated, to which replied that hopefully the project will be inaugurated before end of this year