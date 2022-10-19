Share:

LAHORE - Lack of funding besides the incompetence of the Dis­trict Educa-tion Authority, the plan to establish the first transgender school in La-hore has been stalled.

According to the an­nouncement, the school was expected to be inaugu-rated on October 1. The arrange­ments for building the first transgender school in La­hore could not be completed, the public school in Barkat Market was to be converted into a transgender school.

The project was an­nounced a year ago, the school was announced to be multi-class. Initially, 210 transgenders were to be reg­istered in the school, but the plan is still pending due to lack of interest from the dis-trict education department.

Three transgender schools are already functional in Mul­tan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan where transgenders are given education from 2 pm to 5 pm in the existing school build­ings. But opening a transgen­der school in the provincial capital remains a dream. The inauguration was announced multiple times but so far the project seems to be lost in the dust of de-lays. Speaking to The Nation, provincial school education Minister confirmed that lack of funding is the major problem behind the delay in com-mencement of the project.

“Our department is making sure all the funding is avail­able for the sus-tainability of the project. Don’t want to just open it without a long term plan”, Murad said. When asked how long this project is ex­pected to be inaugurated, to which replied that hopefully the project will be inaugurat­ed before end of this year