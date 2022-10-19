Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Mus­lim League (Nawaz) said Tuesday that Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will appoint the new army chief after consultations.

Speaking at a joint news conference here, PPP Senator Palwasha Khan and PML-N Sen­ator Afnan Ullah Khan said that Pakistan Teh­rik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was making key appointments contro­versial. “Imran Khan can appoint his Bani Gala chief of staff but his dream of appointing the army chief will remain a dream. Soon Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister and other leaders will appoint the army chief. Zardari is a sym­bol of the survival of democracy,” said Palwasha Khan.

Senator Palwasha Khan said Imran Khan was trying to make institutions and specific ap­pointments controversial. “Im­ran Khan is trying unsuccess­fully to raise his stature by criticizing Asif Ali Zardari who is a symbol of the survival of de­mocracy. Imran Khan should an­nounce a long march instead of giving dates,” she said.

She said that Imran Khan has the “honour of locking all the op­position” in jail. “Asif Ali Zardari saved this country twice, once on December 27, 2007 (when Benazir Bhutto was assassinat­ed) and second time by booting out Imran Khan,” she contend­ed.

Pakwasha Khan alleged Imran Khan struck a deal with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kashmir by stopping to use the word of Jihad (holy war).

“This person is busy in a con­spiracy to overturn democracy. In Karachi, Imran Khan was de­feated by an ordinary PPP work­er. General elections will be held on time. There will be no early elections,” she said.

On the occasion, Senator Af­nan Ullah Khan said that during Imran Khan’s tenure, legislation was passed for the first time for an Indian spy.

“During Imran Khan’s ten­ure, the opposition won 80% by-elections. Imran Khan should stop giving speeches and tell the people about the performance of his government. Imran Khan threatens to attack Islamabad every day,” he remarked.

The lawmaker maintained that corruption was at its peak during Imran Khan’s govern­ment. “If Nawaz Sharif was a thief, why did you take 50 crore rupees from him for Shaukat Khanum Hospital,” he ques­tioned.