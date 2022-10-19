Share:

MULTAN - PPP cen­tral leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gi­lani said on Tuesday Pakistan Peoples Party clean bowled PTI captain and vice captain, who had claimed that they could never be defeated. Talking to People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) here, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani paid rich tribute to the law­yers for their struggle to stop rigging. He said PLF is an asset of Pakistan Peoples Party. The masses rejected false narrative of Imran Khan and defeated PTI candidates in Multan and Karachi. Gilani hoped that PPP would be victorious in next gen­eral elections.