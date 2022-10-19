Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for investment on human resource to accomplish the vision of a successful and prosperous Pakistan.

Addressing the Engineers Excellence Awards 2020 in Islamabad, he underscored the need of exploiting the immense potential in the fields of engineering and technology and utilizing the engineers expertise in the field of agriculture.

The President said some impregnable powers are emerging in the world by combinedly using engineering and the artificial intelligence.

He said it is the responsibility of the institutions like Pakistan Engineering Council to create an atmosphere of excellence.

Dr Arif Alvi said our educational institutions should rise to the occasion and increase their capacity to provide world-class knowledge and skills to their students so that they can compete at the international job market.

He said at a time when huge quantum of information and teaching material are available in the cloud technology, countries like Pakistan have no excuse to miss the bandwagon.