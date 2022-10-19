Share:

I want to invite the attention of the government towards the problem of malaria. It is believed that Alexander the Great died of malaria. It helped the US win freedom from the British during the American Revolutionary war. It is said that Napoleon used them as biological weapons.

Mosquitoes have shaped world history. They are the world’s deadliest insect. The mosquito causes the death of 700,000 people every year worldwide which is more than the rest of the animal which causes death. Anopheles transmit malaria mostly in tropical and sub-tropical parts of the world.

Aedes aegypti spread yellow fever, Zika and dengue, the fastest-growing mosquitoes-borne infection. With the coming of monsoon season malaria and dengue patients are increasing.

I urge the government to take precautionary measures and take sober actions in order to control the rapid spread of malaria. The government also has to largely educate the masses about malaria and dengue.

AQSA AKBAR HAYAT,

Karachi.