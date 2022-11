Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Marri­yum Aurangzeb said Tuesday that people of Pakistan want freedom from foreign fund­ed ‘fitna’ called PTI. In her re­sponse to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary’s tweets, the min­ister said PTI ruled for about four years but made lives of common people miserable. Terming PTI a danger for na­tional solidarity, she said PTI is conspiring to weaken the state institutions.