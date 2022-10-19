ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday filed a reference against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Siyanda Sultan Raja in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).
The PTI had filed reference against the incumbent CEC on August 4 this year after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on prohibited funding but later on withdrew the same to add more evidence and highlight further legal aspects.
The reference filed through PTI vice president Senator Ejaz Chaudhry also included an “audio recording of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif” — in which en masse resignations
of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly in April were discussed, along with other documents.
The reference alleged that the discriminatory attitude of the respondent has been noticeable time and again since 125 members of the National Assembly resigned their seats on April 9, which was accepted by former deputy speaker (acting as Speaker) Qasim Suri.
It added, “Their resignations were published in the gazette on April 13 and sent to the ECP, but they were not de-notified, whereas the current National Assembly speaker, by doing an illegal and unconstitutional act, accepted the resignation of 11 members out of 125 and sent the reference to the CEC. He took no time to de-notify them.”
The CEC had also been opposing the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) so that the PTI’s opponents would become “able to use unfair means during elections,” the reference further alleged. The reference pleaded the SJC to order the removal of the CEC on account of the “commission of continuous and deliberate misconduct”.
The reference also alleged that on July 29, a delegation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) met the CEC and four other members of the ECP in CEC’s office to ‘pressure’ him into announcing the verdict in the prohibited funding case.
It further said that it was a consequence of that meeting that the ECP decided to deliver the verdict on August 2, ruling that the PTI had taken prohibited funding. Thus the CEC allegedly violated his oath, the reference argued. It contended that the ECP’s decision was illegal, unlawful and coram non judice. The PTI would challenge the order in court, it added.
The reference further argued that the CEC had violated the ECP’s code of conduct and failed to fulfil his constitutional obligations. The code of conduct for judges of the superior judiciary applied to the CEC as well, the PTI said, adding that a high court judge never discussed pending cases with any person or institution