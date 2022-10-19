Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday filed a refer­ence against the Chief Elec­tion Commissioner (CEC) Siyanda Sultan Raja in the Su­preme Judicial Council (SJC).

The PTI had filed refer­ence against the incumbent CEC on August 4 this year af­ter the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on prohibited funding but later on withdrew the same to add more evidence and highlight further legal aspects.

The reference filed through PTI vice president Senator Ejaz Chaudhry also included an “audio recording of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif” — in which en masse resignations

of PTI lawmakers from the Na­tional Assembly in April were discussed, along with other doc­uments.

The reference alleged that the discriminatory attitude of the respondent has been notice­able time and again since 125 members of the National As­sembly resigned their seats on April 9, which was accepted by former deputy speaker (acting as Speaker) Qasim Suri.

It added, “Their resignations were published in the gazette on April 13 and sent to the ECP, but they were not de-no­tified, whereas the current Na­tional Assembly speaker, by doing an illegal and unconsti­tutional act, accepted the res­ignation of 11 members out of 125 and sent the reference to the CEC. He took no time to de-notify them.”

The CEC had also been op­posing the introduction of elec­tronic voting machines (EVMs) so that the PTI’s opponents would become “able to use un­fair means during elections,” the reference further alleged. The reference pleaded the SJC to order the removal of the CEC on account of the “commission of continuous and deliberate mis­conduct”.

The reference also alleged that on July 29, a delegation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) met the CEC and four other members of the ECP in CEC’s office to ‘pres­sure’ him into announcing the verdict in the prohibited fund­ing case.

It further said that it was a consequence of that meeting that the ECP decided to deliv­er the verdict on August 2, rul­ing that the PTI had taken pro­hibited funding. Thus the CEC allegedly violated his oath, the reference argued. It contended that the ECP’s decision was ille­gal, unlawful and coram non ju­dice. The PTI would challenge the order in court, it added.

The reference further argued that the CEC had violated the ECP’s code of conduct and failed to fulfil his constitutional ob­ligations. The code of conduct for judges of the superior judi­ciary applied to the CEC as well, the PTI said, adding that a high court judge never discussed pending cases with any person or institution