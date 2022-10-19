Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senators belonging to the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take suo motu notice of alleged custodial torture on their fellow Senator Azam Khan Swati. The allegations of custodial torture made by a sitting PTI Senator Swati “rise to the level of a matter of public importance involving the violation of fundamental rights”, says a letter written by PTI lawmakers to the CJP. The letter requests the chief justice to take suo motu notice in terms of Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. On October 13, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested former federal minister Senator Swati for tweeting against Chief of Army Staff (COAS ) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. During his first appearance before the court, the lawmaker had alleged that he had been beaten and stripped naked while in the custody of the agency. “We the undersigned Members of the Senate of Pakistan from the PTI respectfully bring into your kind attention the circumstances involving the recent arrest and custodial torture inflicted on our colleague,” reads the letter. The letter says that the FIA ransacked the house of Senator Swati, and took into its custody a range of electronic items, right down to the belongings of his grandchildren. The senator showed to the court various parts of his body bearing injuries and also informed the judge that he had suffered injuries on his private parts, it added. “This is grossly contrary to the inviolability of dignity of man as promised by the Constitution of Pakistan as well as international conventions signed by our country.” “All this was attributable to a socalled ‘controversial’ tweet posted by Senator Swati ... which was deemed a cybercrime, while many other wellknown personalities who had previously availed cyber space to say much worse things on the same subject are roaming scot-free,” the lawmakers said. “This flies in the face of equal protection of law that is guaranteed to every citizen in terms of the Constitution.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson of FIA denied and strongly condemned the allegation of physical torture during arrest and the legal custody of the accused. “The dignity and sanctity of the senator was ensured during the whole legal process.” The spokesperson said that a case was registered against the lawmaker under different sections of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). “Subsequently, the raid and arrest of the Senator Azam Khan Swati was made in accordance with law after fulfilling all legal formalities in presence of Magistrate First Class,” he added. He further said that the medical board constituted on the order of the judicial magistrate of FIA declared the lawmaker medically fit.