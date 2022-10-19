Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Laghari Tuesday said that the pro­vincial government was introducing tax and public finance manage-ment system reforms with the involvement of all the concerned stakeholders to control the wasteful use of resources.

The minister speaking at the inau­guration of private sector steel mill plant located at Manga road, said that rapid population growth was leading the coun-try to depleting resource so there was a dire need of harnessing population growth to meet the scarcity of resources.

The Punjab government was en­suring efficient and prudent use of resources to address the challenges facing the economy. The govern­ment had been mobilising the frozen assets of government departments, he added. The minister stressed the need of supplying of labor to global markets could ensure employment and eradicate the poverty.