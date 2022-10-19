Share:

Dr. Zafar Mirza, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq and Dr. Shahzad Ali Chaudhary addressed the participants at the Indus Conclave presented by the Punjab group on topic of public health and pandemics.

Dr. Zafar Mirza, while addressing participants, said that Pakistan’s health system is divided in two parts (public and private) and out of every Rs100 spent on health, up to Rs65 are spent in the private sector.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, in her address, said that first and foremost thing government has to do is to increase the budget allocated for the health and stressed on the need to empower provinces.

While addressing the participants, Dr. Shahzad Ali acknowledged the dismal situation of the health care system of the country but pointed out that countrymen are also not very conscious about their health.