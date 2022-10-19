Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 82 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 219.71 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 218.89. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 224 and Rs 226 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs 3.01 and closed at Rs 216.39 against the last day’s closing of Rs 213.40. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.47, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.49 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 249.10 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 246.61. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 23 paisa each to close at Rs 59.81 and Rs 58.48 respectively.