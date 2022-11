Share:

LAHORE - Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has been appointed as the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL8. Sammy was unavailable last season for Zalmi due to his commitment. Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi tweeted: “I welcome Darren Sammy once again to the Peshawar Zalmi family.” Sammy said that he is happy once again to be associated with Peshawar Zalmi. “I am super excited for PSL8.”