Mother of prime accused Shahnawaz Amir in the Sarah Inam murder case was arrested on Wednesday from court after her bail was rejected.

Samina Shah, mother of Shahnawaz was on interim bail till October 19 and appeared before the court for the case proceeding.

The court rejected Samina Shah’s pre-arrest bail plea on which police arrested her outside the court.

Police is investigating Shahnawaz in the murder of his Canadian-national wife, Sarah Inaam.