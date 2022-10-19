CJP Bandial says apex court still looking for criteria to test NAB law and the Bureau will be asked where returning references are going n There is a possibility that returned references may be refiled or go to another court.
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to secure the records of returned references and submit their details.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah conducted hearing of the constitutional petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the amendments in the NAO 1999. The bench also directed the NAB prosecutor to digitize the record. Khawaja Haris, appearing on behalf of PTI chief Imran Khan, argued that references are being returned fast and do not know where they are going. He stated that major cases, including the Rental Power case, were disposed of after the amendments in the NAB making third-party financial benefits out of the anti-graft body’s purview