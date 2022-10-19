Share:

CJP Bandial says apex court still looking for criteria to test NAB law and the Bureau will be asked where returning references are going n There is a possibility that returned references may be refiled or go to another court.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Paki­stan Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) to secure the re­cords of returned referenc­es and submit their details.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah conduct­ed hearing of the constitu­tional petition of PTI Chair­man Imran Khan against the amendments in the NAO 1999. The bench also directed the NAB prosecu­tor to digitize the record. Khawaja Haris, appearing on behalf of PTI chief Im­ran Khan, argued that ref­erences are being returned fast and do not know where they are going. He stated that major cases, in­cluding the Rental Power case, were disposed of af­ter the amendments in the NAB making third-party fi­nancial benefits out of the anti-graft body’s purview