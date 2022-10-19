Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said on Tuesday that the provincial government was ready to hold Local Government (LG) polls on October 23. After Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to postpone Karachi LG polls, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon claimed that the provincial government was ready to hold LG election any time. In a statement, the minister said that the provincial government had written a letter to the ECP for holding LG polls in two phases due to shortage of concerned officers following rain emergency. He added that the election commission rejected the proposal. “The election commission is a respectable institution for us. Sindh government is ready to hold LG polls on October 23.”