MUZAFFARGARH - The Agriculture Department Muzaffargarh on Tuesday arranged a walk to sensitise farmers about the hazards of smog as stubble burning was one of the leading causes of the environmental issue.
The walk was led by assistant director agriculture Zahid Farooq in Rangpur area. A special drummer was also hired to get public’s attention and educate them in a novel way.
The department officials distributed pamphlets and also urged them to cooperate with the government institutions to control the hazard of smog.
Smog has many negative effects on human health, said Zahid. He also warned that any person found burning crops remains would be punished strictly. At least Rs50,000 fine would be imposed on the violators, he maintained.
GOVT OFFERS SUBSIDY ON CERTIFIED GRAM SEEDS
Agriculture Department Punjab on Tuesday urged the farmers to avail benefit of Rs2,000 per acre subsidy on cultivation of certified gram seeds. The gram crops are cultivated over 2.2 million acres in the province, which is nearly 80 percent of total cultivation area in the country.
According to the agriculture information wing, 92 percent of gram is cultivated in arid areas. Gram is an important crop in terms of its food value. It is a good substitute for meat. The department suggested cultivation of Star Channa, Butal 2021, Thal 2020, Butal 2016, Nayab CH 104, Bhakkar 2011, Punjab 2008, Balaksar 2000, Noor 2019, Tuman 2013, CMH 2008, Channa 2013,and Qabli Channay.
Gram cultivation should be done in Attock and Chakwal as early as possible. However, farmers from Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, and Narowal should ensure cultivation by November 10. In Thal areas, the cultivation should be completed by October 31, it recommended.
Meanwhile, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is launching a 10-day wheat campaign from October 28, during which thousands of students will visit fields in different districts of Punjab to educate farmers about the latest trends and increase per acre yield. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan stated this while chairing the deans’ committee on Tuesday.
He said the campaign would be launched in collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Extension Department which would help students in getting first-hand knowledge of on-fields and farming community problems. He said that like previous year, the university was committed to reach out the farming community for the purpose.
He said that launching ceremony of the campaign would be held on October 20 which would be presided over by Punjab Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi. He said that organizing agriculture on scientific lines was the need of hour for agricultural revolution by ensuring increase in per acre production. “It is inevitable to bring the latest agricultural technology to the doorstep of farmers. The UAF is one of the hundred best universities in the world, which is equipping millions of students with quality education and providing solutions to the problems of farming community