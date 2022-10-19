Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - The Agriculture Department Muzaffar­garh on Tuesday arranged a walk to sen­sitise farmers about the hazards of smog as stubble burning was one of the leading causes of the environmental issue.

The walk was led by assistant direc­tor agriculture Zahid Farooq in Rangpur area. A special drummer was also hired to get public’s attention and educate them in a novel way.

The department officials distributed pamphlets and also urged them to coop­erate with the government institutions to control the hazard of smog.

Smog has many negative effects on hu­man health, said Zahid. He also warned that any person found burning crops remains would be punished strictly. At least Rs50,000 fine would be imposed on the violators, he maintained.

GOVT OFFERS SUBSIDY ON CERTIFIED GRAM SEEDS

Agriculture Department Punjab on Tuesday urged the farmers to avail ben­efit of Rs2,000 per acre subsidy on culti­vation of certified gram seeds. The gram crops are cultivated over 2.2 million acres in the province, which is nearly 80 percent of total cultivation area in the country.

According to the agriculture informa­tion wing, 92 percent of gram is culti­vated in arid areas. Gram is an important crop in terms of its food value. It is a good substitute for meat. The department sug­gested cultivation of Star Channa, Butal 2021, Thal 2020, Butal 2016, Nayab CH 104, Bhakkar 2011, Punjab 2008, Balak­sar 2000, Noor 2019, Tuman 2013, CMH 2008, Channa 2013,and Qabli Channay.

Gram cultivation should be done in At­tock and Chakwal as early as possible. However, farmers from Jhelum, Rawal­pindi, Gujrat, and Narowal should ensure cultivation by November 10. In Thal ar­eas, the cultivation should be completed by October 31, it recommended.

Meanwhile, the University of Agricul­ture Faisalabad (UAF) is launching a 10-day wheat campaign from October 28, during which thousands of students will visit fields in different districts of Pun­jab to educate farmers about the latest trends and increase per acre yield. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan stated this while chairing the deans’ committee on Tuesday.

He said the campaign would be launched in collaboration with the Pun­jab Agriculture Extension Department which would help students in getting first-hand knowledge of on-fields and farming community problems. He said that like previous year, the university was committed to reach out the farming community for the purpose.

He said that launching ceremony of the campaign would be held on October 20 which would be presided over by Pun­jab Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi. He said that organizing agricul­ture on scientific lines was the need of hour for agricultural revolution by en­suring increase in per acre production. “It is inevitable to bring the latest agri­cultural technology to the doorstep of farmers. The UAF is one of the hundred best universities in the world, which is equipping millions of students with qual­ity education and providing solutions to the problems of farming community