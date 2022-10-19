Share:

KYIV-Ukraine said Tuesday strikes hit energy facilities in several cities, including Kyiv, a day after deadly Russian drones targeted the Ukrainian capital.

“There were three strikes on a power supply facility on the left bank of Kyiv,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said on social media.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were reported explosions in the capital’s northeastern Desnyanskyi district after a “critical infrastructure facility” was hit.

Tymoshenko also said two strikes had hit an energy facility in the central city of Dnipro, causing “serious damage”.

Several of the city’s districts were without electricity, according to the local governor.

Ukraine warns

situation ‘critical’

Ukraine warned Tuesday of an emerging “critical” risk to its power grid after President Volodymyr Zelensky said that repeated Russian bombardments had destroyed one-third of the country’s power facilities as winter approaches. That warning came as Russian forces claimed to have retaken territory from Ukrainian troops in the eastern Kharkiv region, Moscow’s first announced capture of a village there since being nearly entirely pushed out of the region last month. At the same time, Russian attacks rocked energy facilities in Kyiv and urban centres across the country, causing blackouts and disrupting water supplies, just one day after the capital was bombarded with a swarm of suicide drones.

“The situation is critical now across the country because our regions are dependent on one another... it’s necessary for the whole country to prepare for electricity, water and heating outages,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, told Ukrainian television. The strikes in the early hours of Tuesday hit Kyiv, Kharkiv in the east, Mykolaiv in the south and central regions of Dnipro and Zhytomyr, where officials said hospitals were running on backup generators.

US warns of sanctions over Iran drone ties after Kyiv strikes

The United States warned Tuesday it would take action against companies and nations working with Iran’s drone programme after Russia used the imports for deadly kamikaze strikes in Kyiv.

“Anyone doing business with Iran that could have any link to UAVs or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence -- the US will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the drone strikes showed the need to provide “everything possible” to Ukraine as its forces gain ground against Russian invaders ahead of winter. The Russians are “attacking critical infrastructure like power plants, hospitals, the things that people need in their daily lives that are not military targets,” Blinken told reporters at Stanford University in California.